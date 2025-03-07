Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.86. 15,203,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 43,550,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 9.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $628,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,063,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,351,235.92. This represents a 10.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,746,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,249,000 after buying an additional 5,280,128 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 7,367.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,580,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,978 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,850,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after buying an additional 228,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 309,831 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

