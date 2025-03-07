& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 19,600 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $2,412,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,838.41. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance
GSHD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.24. The company had a trading volume of 140,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,494. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $130.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 162.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $5.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on GSHD. UBS Group raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.10.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Goosehead Insurance
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.