& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 19,600 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $2,412,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,838.41. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.24. The company had a trading volume of 140,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,494. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $130.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 162.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $5.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 72,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on GSHD. UBS Group raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.10.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

