San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 391,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 312,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08. The stock has a market cap of C$22.59 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.43.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

