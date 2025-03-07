Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.52. 325,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 239,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $601.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.48). Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -444.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Scholastic during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 58.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Scholastic by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

