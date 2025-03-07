Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 285.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430,979 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $403,827,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,648,000 after acquiring an additional 452,814 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

