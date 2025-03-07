Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Barden Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 212.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,183 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.