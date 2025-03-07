Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s current price.

SIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark cut Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.57.

Shares of TSE SIS traded up C$0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.26. 198,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$15.88 and a 1 year high of C$23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

