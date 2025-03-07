Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s current price.
SIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark cut Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.57.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Savaria
Savaria Stock Performance
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Savaria
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.