Sheila Margaret Colman Sells 14,500 Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.40, for a total transaction of C$585,824.65.

Sheila Margaret Colman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Sheila Margaret Colman sold 9,900 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.74, for a total transaction of C$413,226.00.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE LUG traded up C$0.54 on Friday, hitting C$41.52. 218,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,985. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.80. The company has a market cap of C$7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 60.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$34.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cormark downgraded Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.18.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

