Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Declines By 12.2%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,100 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 984,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,226 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $86,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,532.84. This trade represents a 18.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jesper Christensen sold 13,602 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $189,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,215.12. This trade represents a 19.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $402,216. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 535.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

GNK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. 225,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

