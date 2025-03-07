Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Increases By 25.0%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 615,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Maiden by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Maiden by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 466,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 107,279 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 84,359 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Maiden during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHLD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 45,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,221. Maiden has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

