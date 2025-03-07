Sigmund Cornelius Purchases 5,000 Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,063.00.
Parex Resources Trading Up 0.5 %
TSE PXT traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.69. 905,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.07. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.33 and a 12-month high of C$24.88. The firm has a market cap of C$890.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Parex Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Parex Resources Company Profile
Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.
