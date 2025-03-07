South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC lowered South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SOBO
South Bow Stock Down 1.4 %
South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Bow will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Bow
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,787,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $47,533,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $3,498,000.
South Bow Company Profile
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than South Bow
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.