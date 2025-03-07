Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 85,888 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 85,734 shares.The stock last traded at $43.88 and had previously closed at $43.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sprott in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sprott in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Sprott alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SII

Sprott Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 million.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Institutional Trading of Sprott

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Sprott during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Sprott by 919.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.