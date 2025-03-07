Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock Price

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 46.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Limbach alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMB

Limbach Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Limbach

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.77. 76,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Limbach has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $786.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.96.

In related news, Director David Richard Gaboury acquired 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.51 per share, with a total value of $50,184.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,730.21. This trade represents a 34.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Limbach by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 6.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 35.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 65,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Limbach by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.