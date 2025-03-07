Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 1,686 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,686 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $11,195.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,835.20. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,012 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $22,494.16.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.16. 15,127,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,094,926. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.59.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.78 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 8.3% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after buying an additional 367,835 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

