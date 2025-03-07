Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 161,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,801,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 113.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 787.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

