Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lifted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $34,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Target by 8.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 241,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,632,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,459 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.72. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $112.53 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.