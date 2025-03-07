Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 274925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

Several brokerages have commented on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 2,934.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile



Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

