The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $31,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $566.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.42 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $617.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.