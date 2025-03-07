Top 5G Stocks To Consider – March 7th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, Fortinet, Onsemi, and Monolithic Power Systems are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, production, or deployment of 5G technology, which is the next-generation network designed to offer significantly faster speeds, lower latency, and improved connectivity compared to previous generations. These stocks can include telecom operators, equipment manufacturers, semiconductor producers, and other tech companies that are positioned to benefit from the global rollout and expansion of 5G infrastructure and services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. 26,543,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,621,219. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.90. 7,052,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,708,262. The company has a market capitalization of $250.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $156.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.23. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.40. 856,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,065. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $233.72 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.68.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of FTNT traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $98.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,509. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of ON traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. 2,593,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,763,434. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $572.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,152. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $732.51. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

