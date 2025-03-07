Top Oil Stocks To Watch Now – March 7th

GE Vernova, ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble, Chevron, Constellation Energy, and Colgate-Palmolive are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil and petroleum products. They offer investors exposure to the energy sector and tend to be influenced by factors such as global oil prices, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.22. 4,029,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,315. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.11.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $19.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $847.53. 1,229,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,297. The company has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,022.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $983.75. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.87. 9,355,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,928,607. The company has a market cap of $476.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.94.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.57. 4,425,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,248. The company has a market capitalization of $416.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $275.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.62.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ CEG traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,656. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.56. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.58. 4,601,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,438. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.26.

