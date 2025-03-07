Top Solar Stocks To Watch Today – March 7th

Tesla, GE Vernova, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies that operate within the solar energy industry, which includes manufacturing photovoltaic panels, developing solar technologies, and providing installation and maintenance services. These companies contribute to the broader renewable energy sector, attracting investors interested in sustainable and environmentally friendly energy sources. As governments and businesses increasingly focus on reducing carbon emissions, solar stocks are often seen as a strategic investment in the future of clean energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $263.73. The stock had a trading volume of 76,852,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,860,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.15 and its 200 day moving average is $317.75. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $848.30 billion, a PE ratio of 129.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,847,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,736. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.11. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion and a PE ratio of 51.97.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $497.34. 2,157,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,894. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $518.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.56 and its 200-day moving average is $464.74.

