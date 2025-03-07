TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.

TORM has a dividend payout ratio of 137.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect TORM to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 134.1%.

NASDAQ:TRMD traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,459. TORM has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

