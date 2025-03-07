TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.92 and last traded at $32.23. Approximately 108,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 667,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Consumer Edge cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

