Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.47 and last traded at $75.32. Approximately 2,545,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 19,417,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average is $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.