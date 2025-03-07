Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.28 and last traded at $74.08, with a volume of 317704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
