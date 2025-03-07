Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.28 and last traded at $74.08, with a volume of 317704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quartz Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

