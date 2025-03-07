VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 728,469 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 531,678 shares.The stock last traded at $34.50 and had previously closed at $34.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
