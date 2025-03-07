VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 728,469 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 531,678 shares.The stock last traded at $34.50 and had previously closed at $34.50.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFLO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

