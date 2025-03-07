VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 103,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 196,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
VR Resources Stock Down 14.3 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.55.
About VR Resources
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VR Resources
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for VR Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VR Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.