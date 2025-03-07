W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Short Interest Down 14.1% in February

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,151.50.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GWW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,053.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 53,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,824,000 after acquiring an additional 52,612 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,901,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $4.17 on Friday, reaching $999.99. 111,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,057.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,075.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $874.98 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.