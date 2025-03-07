Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $113,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $912.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $824.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $849.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

