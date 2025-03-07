Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd.
Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 108.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.
Whitestone REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:WSR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. 446,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,022. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $720.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Whitestone REIT Company Profile
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
