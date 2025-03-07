Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 108.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:WSR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. 446,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,022. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $720.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

