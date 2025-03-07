WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 220,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 147,709 shares.The stock last traded at $49.54 and had previously closed at $49.00.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $7,073,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

