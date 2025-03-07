Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Thursday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 25.3% increase from Woolworths’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Woolworths Stock Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:WLWHY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Woolworths has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

Get Woolworths alerts:

About Woolworths

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.