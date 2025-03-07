YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,689,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 2,104,246 shares.The stock last traded at $22.29 and had previously closed at $22.61.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $2.0216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $786,000.

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

