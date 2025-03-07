YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,689,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 2,104,246 shares.The stock last traded at $22.29 and had previously closed at $22.61.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $2.0216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.
