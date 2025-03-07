Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Update

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Youdao Stock Performance

NYSE:DAO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,110. Youdao has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.55 million during the quarter. Youdao had a net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

