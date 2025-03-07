Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 1,677,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,145,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Zeta Global by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

