2,823 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $9,304,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $491.79 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.83.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

