Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Lifted by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

AMD stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.89 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.