Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 9.6% – Here’s Why

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.28 and last traded at $53.00. 4,714,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 7,899,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.24.

Affirm Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.95 and a beta of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $1,109,612.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,624.40. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,986,000. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,387 shares of company stock worth $32,691,830. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Affirm by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,264,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,747,000 after buying an additional 470,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,815,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,568,000 after buying an additional 716,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Affirm by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,339,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,861,000 after buying an additional 72,582 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Affirm by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after buying an additional 2,888,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Affirm by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,198,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,561,000 after buying an additional 538,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

