AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $29.69 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,530 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $29,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,078,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,514,000 after buying an additional 123,172 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 34.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,775,000 after buying an additional 2,811,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,633,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,233,000 after buying an additional 145,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $291,289,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,086,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,705,000 after buying an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.