AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 4,546 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 132.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $25,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,646.62.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $3,620.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,365.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,229.56. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,728.97 and a 1 year high of $3,636.96. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.