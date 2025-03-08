AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 47,193 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 147.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Cencora were worth $17,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 338,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,183,000 after acquiring an additional 189,054 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,249,000 after acquiring an additional 138,868 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,771,000 after acquiring an additional 292,600 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.90.

Shares of COR opened at $254.54 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,022,850. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

