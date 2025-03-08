AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,577,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 212,419 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.6% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.11% of Alibaba Group worth $218,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,825,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,427,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 74,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

