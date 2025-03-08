Amundi Has $2.93 Billion Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,554,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,490 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Amundi’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Amundi owned 0.76% of Home Depot worth $2,925,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $376.66 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $374.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

