Amundi Raises Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Amundi lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,135,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 1.05% of CRH worth $660,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 70.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.45.

CRH Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.77. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

