Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 556.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $13,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. This trade represents a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. This trade represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,395 shares of company stock worth $7,121,896 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 11.9 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

