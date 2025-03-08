Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 6500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Angkor Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.51 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 557.03.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

