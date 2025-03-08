Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Shares Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.78. 2,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Anglo Pacific Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

