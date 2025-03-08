Arjuna Capital Boosts Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital owned about 0.14% of California Water Service Group worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CWT shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.