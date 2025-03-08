Arjuna Capital Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Arjuna Capital lessened its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Financial accounts for approximately 1.5% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital owned 0.53% of Amalgamated Financial worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 28.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,781,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $904.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amalgamated Financial

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 18,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $616,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,167,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641,054.32. This trade represents a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $25,835.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at $314,543.40. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,916 shares of company stock worth $1,035,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.